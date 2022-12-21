A video of two fine babes in the United Kingdom demonstrating some fire dance moves has gone viral online

The footage shows the ladies dance in sync together along to a vibey tune which includes vocals by SA artist Dladla Mshunqisi

Scores of netizens have shown the women love, including many impressed South Africans who expressed pride

A video of two women in the United Kingdom mad showing off some impressive SA inspired dance moves won over the love of many Mzansi peeps.

SA peeps applauded two talented babes in the UK who demonstrated local moves. Image: @itisakay/TikTok

Source: UGC

The footage posted by Akay (@itisakay) shows her and another girl dancing with great skill to a vibey tune featuring the loud vocals of SA artist Dladla Mshunqisi.

The dancing duo demonstrate high pace moves, many of which appear to be inspired by trendy moves from Mzansi, including the Umlando dance.

The entertaining video had many SA peeps flooding the comments section with tons of love and hype as they complimented the talented ladies.

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

BIG LAM wrote:

"THAT UMLANDO?!!!! 10/10 .”

Sibulele Mvango responded:

"Yeeeeeeeeeeeehhhyyyy washaaaaaaa lots of love from ."

ferdi replied:

"Always the best."

Jo-Jo wrote:

"South Africa approves."

I_Am_Jojo commented:

" When you know, you know."

Pavlos Mckay said:

"So much love from SA, beautifully done."

chocs_zn replied:

"❤❤❤❤❤MASTERED IT CONGRATULATIONS."

nasreensadan609 responded:

"I have to go with the white girl. But they both are really great."

JULIES#701⭐ commented:

"Dope steps, I love it."

REALISTmom30 reacted:

“ MY GHELZ !!! YAAAAAS, MAN."

Woman in Italy goes viral with fire Amapiano dance moves

In another story, Briefly News reported that Amapiano has transcended SA borders and is taking over the world. An Italian babe proved this after her dance video caused waves on the socials.

In the clip shared on TikTok by Isabella95 (@b__b__e__l__l__a), she is seen dressed in a cute co-ord outfit as she pulls off vibey dance moves to an amapiano tune.

There is no doubt that she has rhythm as she demonstrates popular Mzansi dance moves with ease to the beat.

Source: Briefly News