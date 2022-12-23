Nick Evans was pleased to have been called out to catch a black mamba who was living the Christmas spirit

Sharing his adventure, Nick explained how this is one of the funniest places he’s caught a mamba

While people were pleased the snake and people were ok, it is not something they want for Christmas

The festive season brings out the snakes in Durban. KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans was pleased to get a call about a festive black mamba who had taken liking to someone’s Christmas tree.

Nick Evans caught a festive mamba and it made him and others chuckle. Imaeg: Facebook / Nick Evans

Source: Facebook

While black mambas are the fear of many, to Nick they are a treasure. Being called to get one just days before Christmas was an early present for the snake lover.

Nick took to his Facebook page with a picture of the mamba by the Christmas tree – a picture perfect Christmas card moment.

He explained that the mamba was outside until the gardener spooked it and it found comfort by a brightly coloured Christmas tree.

The whole situation tickled Nick, what a moment!

“It's one of the more amusing places I've found a mamba. I'm sure many of you reading this have thought of jokes about this scenario”

The people of Mzansi pray Santa doesn’t bring them one of these for Christmas

While it was a sweet situation and fitting for the season, a black mamba by the Christmas tree is not what anyone wants, lol.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Faith Thornton said:

“Not what anyone wants in their Christmas tree Wow ”

Linda Park said:

“Putting the hiss back into Christmas. Only Nick could get excited about unwrapping this gift”

Mike Wilton said:

“Lovely specimen. Pity he never found a rat all wrapped up with a bow for him.”

Queen Crystal Mkhungo said:

“I'd probably tell you take the trees too.”

Ian McGuire said:

“That is a big Mamba beautiful color as well. Christmas in Africa can get a little sketchy with the wild life wanting to celebrate to.”

