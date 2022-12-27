It has been an eventful year to say the least. While some people are iffy about sharing their earnings, we have learnt that a lot of Mzansi citizens are not.

Mzansi people are not scared to show off their money matters on social media, no matter how grand or dissmal.

Source: Getty Images

Despite poverty and unemployment being high, with some people’s bank balaces sitting at R3.30… there are still fortunate people out there who are raking in R50k and more every month.

Briefly News has covered multiple stories on surprising bank balances and jaw dropping payslips, in 2022, and here are just of few of the goodies:

Man’s R3.30 bank balance has Mzansi crying as peeps crack jokes, “At least you have R3, mina R0.01”

One man shared his dismal bank balance on social media and had a bunch of other people letting him know that their situations are a lot worse than his. Mzansi peeps know how to roll with the punches, lol.

R3.30 looks really good when your balance is either R0 or in the minus. Sometimes you have to count your blessings, no matter how small they might be.

The people of Mzansi gasp over payslip reflecting salary of R3 566, can’t understand how it’s liveable

One Pick n Pay worker shared their payslip and it made a lot of people angry. With bread costing more than R20 in some shops, how is someone meant to live on R3k for the entire month?

Minimum wage is just not liveable! The unfortunate reality is that a job is better than nothing, and the unemployment and gaps in labour law make it possible for employers to exploit workers.

Being a cashieer is tough work, and people feel R3k should be illegal to pay someone who has worked a whole month.

High earning South Africans show off their payslips, leaves the rest of Mzansi with chest pains

Some blessed people waved their pay slips on Twitter thread, leaving many people praying for the day they rake those sums in at the end of every month.

While R50k might not seem like much to some, it is a whole year, even more, pay for some. Times are tough!

