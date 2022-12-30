A video of a SWAT law enforcement task team live in action in Durban, KZN has gone viral online

The footage was posted on TikTok and shows SWAT vehicles blocking off roadways to take down a suspect carrying a bag of explosives in a taxi

The thug was successfully arrested in November, but netizens were more amused that SA had a SWAT team

Mzansi peeps were left completely dumbfounded after learning that South Africa has a SWAT team.

The revelation came after video footage showing the law enforcement team clamping down on a suspect carrying explosives went viral online.

Peeps could not believe that Mzansi has SWAT upon viewing a video of the task team in action. Image: @gareth_naidoo/Twitter

The footage posted on TikTok by Gareth_Naidoo (@gareth_naidoo) shows Hawks and SWAT task teams blocking off roadways in Durban as they take down a criminal who had been in possession of a bag fully loaded with explosives in a taxi.

Briefly News earlier reported that a 23-year-old man arrested with a bag of explosives in Umhlanga appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 24 November.

He was nabbed by the Hawks in a taxi en route to Durban’s CBD on Tuesday, 22 November. Members of the Hawks received a tip-off regarding the man’s whereabouts.

Despite a successful arrest, Mzansi peeps were more fascinated by the fact that a SWAT team existed in the country as it is something that’s often seen in the movies.

Mkateko T Nkwinika said:

“Not me seeing SWAT for the first time in SA.”

_gooood_vibes commented:

“Everyone worried more about the SWAT team than explosives.”

phumenox asked:

“SA has a SWAT TEAM? .”

Rich_Aunty✨ responded:

“We have SWAT in South Africa??? Everyday ngithi yoh ??”

Motlatjo replied:

“Kganti we have a SWAT team??? We learn every day.”

Msimos commented:

“Since we have SWAT etc we can deal with amaphara from Berea to the beaches …it’s possible .”

Kalay Moodley wrote:

“Excellent job KZN VIP...Well done and you are most appreciated .”

Sharmalap said:

“KZN ALL THE WAY ALWAYS ON TIME TO THE RESCUE .”

Hawks clamps down on criminal activity

