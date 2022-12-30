A funny video of a man dressed in typical amabhinca style has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip, the confident gent is seen walking in an odd fashion with his bum poked out in the air as he models his outfit

He is heard saying that he’s on his way to the Zulu royal house to handle some business, leaving netizens amused

A Zulu gent had social media users laughing out loud after showing off his bhinca-inspired outfit in a video.

One fashionable gent oozed confidence as he showed off his bhinca-inspired look. Image: @vusizwe_langa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The footage posted by Twitter user Vusizwe Langa (@vusizwe_langa) shows the man walking in a funny manner with his bum poking out before he shows off his outfit featuring a fancy hat, a Fabiani t-shirt and Brentwood pants.

The look is of typical amabhinca style – a group of Zulu people who practice their culture by dressing in a certain manner and listening to Maskandi music.

The fashionable man is also heard joking about going to see the Zulu royal house to deliver a spear as the cameraman hypes him up in the background.

SA peeps found his mannerisms and confidence amusing as they responded with banter in the comments.

@MuvhusoShozi said:

“Cha Bafo anginamona nge Brentwood yakho ne Fabiani.”

@Philani60567744 wrote:

“Lalihle ibhulukwe lakho bhutVusizwe ngabe onke asakhiwa ancipha kahle makuya phansi or uyazilungisela, phela ngiye ngibone amanye emakhulu nje lapha emlenzeni?”

@c_bongisenie reacted:

“Ey, yikho sizondwa nje. .”

@Sandilejabu21 replied:

“Umbambo zangminya ngabe nginge ngaka insizwa.”

@SKalushaba commented

“Fuseg Wethu, awusuka demedi mani, iyabagqilaza lento. .”

@stevesedi666 said:

“Million dollar movement.”

@H1uphazafe wrote:

“Ngizomtshela umalumekazi yezwani.

