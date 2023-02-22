Curro school children dressed to impress, and their fire fashion sense was shared on TikTok

TikTok user @babakajohn dropped a drip check clip that showed some of the lit statement pieces

People were impressed by what they saw, claiming kids have more swagger than they do

Curro schools are blowing up on social media. One Curro school did a drip check TikTok clip on a day when students came in civvies. My people, these children are on it when it comes to fashion!

A lit TikTok clip was dropped, showing a drip check at a Curro school. Image: TikTok / @babakajohn

Teenagers are all about the latest style. However, in today's times, there are multiple streams of fashion which makes it super interesting when seeing what different teens wear.

TikTok video of Curro student's fashion styles goes viral, drip test taken to another level

TikTok user @babakajohn shared a video showing what the kids from Curro wore to school. These kids came out ready to make a statement, from crop tops to bling belts.

Take a look at the lit drip check TikTok clip:

The people of Mzansi stan Curro students show the lit fashion sense

Gone are the days when children dressed with innocents. Now you see teens looking like Biggie and Rihanna, and people love it.

See some of the hype caused by the Curro drip check clip:

@your.mom said:

“The pressure is getting worsa and worsa”

@ayaaaaaa<3 said:

“Damnnn the first guyyy.”

@slimdraculah said:

“What are those glasses called on the third girl ”

@Sfiso Mgalo said:

“@ndinani01 these kids be richer than us”

@Tumelo said:

“Ama2000 and fake clothes is normal for them. You’d never when we were still in school.”

