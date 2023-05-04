A video of a man from the United States sharing a lesson on the differences between British, American and South African English has gone viral

In the clip, the teacher displays various objects and describes how the different countries refer to them

When he displayed an image of a traffic light, the man couldn't help poking fun at how Mzansi peeps call it a robot

A man from the United States has many netizens amused by his funny English learning tutorial videos on TikTok.

In one of his viral videos, @teachermitchellenglish is seen explaining the differences between American English, British English and South African English.

In the clip, he displays various images of objects and explains how the different countries refer to them as.

For example, the first image is that of a knitwear clothing item that you might wear on a cold day. He then proceeds to break it down that if you're British you would call it a jumper, an American would call it a sweater and a South African would call it a jersey.

@teachermitchellenglish proceeded to display other objects however the last one, which was a robot (traffic light) had Mzansi peeps laughing out loud - because if you know, you know.

Check out the funny video below:

South Africans share a good laugh at the English tutorial

South Africans were pleasantly amused by the man's lesson and affirmed that they were proud of their version of English and wouldn't be changing anytime soon.

Anon Ymous wrote:

"Why did that feel so personal?With that said, I will wear a jersey, eat a naartjie and stop at the robot until I die! Love this content."

Wayne_debruin said:

"It’s mos a robot."

vep.x commented:

"Me being from Namibia finding out I speak South African English ."

Melissa M. responded:

"Me the Zambian finding out I speak South African English ."

ms unicorn wrote:

"There no traffic signal they called robots in South Africa."

Chris Fourie said:

"100% South African… He made me doubt myself when he said Traffic Signal."

Bonnie replied:

"Wait till he hears what us South Africans call a "gas station" ."

Nontobeko Sibiya commented:

"I was ready to fight for ROBOT."

LMA replied:

"is a robot."

