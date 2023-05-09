A funny video went viral on TikTok as a lady who is a little person randomly belted a popular song from an Etv children's TV program

TikTok users were entertained by the video social media star Vovo whose joy was infectious in the viral video

The hilarious kid's performance left many entertained as they watched him deliver some epic vocals

A child went TikTok viral after doing a rendition of the Cool Catz theme song. People were in tears as they watched the lit singing session.

A TikTok viral sensation sang the Cool Catz theme song, and people loved it. Image: @theeboiiskele/@sotyatoasandsw

Source: TikTok

The video garnered over 150 000 likes from amused netizens. Many commented on the video to express how funny the entire clip was.

Cool Catz theme song performance by child goes viral

A video by @theeboiiskele shows a comedian known as Vovo singing the Cool Catz song. In the video, was covered in a facemask while passionately belting out the familiar jingle. Watch the video:

Mzansi amused by Vovo singing Cool Catz

People love hilarious videos from creators. TikTok users immediately recognized Vovo and cracked jokes about her random singing.

Mihle Mathiso commented:

"Is this Vovo?"

SanzaSA commented:

"Who still needs Tv when there’s TikTok SA!"

Darling Girl commented:

"The “we are the cool cat” is cartoon and the laugh is giving Gomora hahaha."

thato_tlotlo commented:

"POV: You babysitting and you end up being a nanny to this soul"

Teranga Lion commented:

"The ending was epic. " Awu boni nah?" The Joker is a cool cat."

