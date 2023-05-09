One mom was never ready to find out how her child is being taught isiZulu with an interesting method

The TikTok of her child's isiZulu workbook went viral as people were in stitches after seeing the vocabulary the kid wrote

Online users who watched the video of the mom's surprise cracked jokes about the so-called isiZulu words taught at school

One mom went through her child's isiZulu schoolbooks, and she was not pleased. The woman realised that her child is being taught the language in a bizarre way.

A mother on TikTok was worried after seeing what her child was learning from Spark school in isiZulu lessons. Image: luu_luu25

Source: TikTok

After seeing her child's book, the woman's reaction garnered over 8 000 likes. Peeps were in stitches as they saw how the curriculum uses English words to teach isiZulu.

Spark school's isiZulu classes have mom thinking kid is not learning

A woman, @luu_luu25 showed people how her child is learning isiZulu with the Spark curriculum. The doting mom was not expecting to find out that her child was writing English words an ending "i" to make them Zulu. Watch the video:

TikTok users defeated by so-called isiZulu lessons

People love to see others' parenting adventures. Other parents advised the mother to try other schools for her kid.

Sabelo Ntuli commented:

"As long as it starts with "i" i'correct."

Tshepiso Sinah Moloi commented:

"First time mommy here who was looking to register my daughter there, Aibo ivegetables nka loma school fees."

eugenebulere commented:

"You won't find such at public schools "

Kabii commented:

"Is that “Ichicin meat” on the top right??"

viino commented:

"'Ivegetables'"

Promise commented:

"I don't think they hire qualified teachers there maybe they can't afford to pay them."

@REFILOE_LEKHANYA commented:

"I think after this they will actually make some changes. "

Source: Briefly News