Miss XO posted a vlog at home after a shopping trip at Woolworths, and people thought she was hilarious

The Youtube vlogger had people laughing when she realised that she did not get that much, looking at how much she paid

Online users could not stop raving about how hilarious Miss XO was in the video from her Youtube channel

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Yotubbe vlogger Miss XO had her viewers cackling. People were in tears when they saw the creator realise how much she spent at Woolworths.

Miss XO had fans laughing when she expressed amazement over her Woolworths groceries' cost. Image: @miss_xo6

Source: Instagram

Fans of Miss XO posted a snippet of her vlog on TikTok when she opened her Woolworths groceries. The video cracked people up, and the video got thousands of likes.

Miss XO was never ready for how much she spent at Woolworths

A fan of Miss XO @agathazimbizi declared the YouTuber as the funniest person when she was up in arms over her Woolies purchases. The supermarket is popular with "moneyed South Africans", as reported by Daily Maverick. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Fans of Miss XO gush over their fave's sense of humour

Miss XO often gets lots of love from online peeps. The video had people raving about Miss XO's personality.

lenkosi_mpos_ gushed:

"I loved her reaction after she processes that "

Summer Maphumulo could relate:

"Me everyday "

White Heart declared:

"I love her so much"

Mbali wrote:

"Not "Jesus crust"ay Miss Xo."

Mama Peng

"Lol when she realized "

"Amanga": SA in denial as Woolies is cheaper than Shoprite, lady discusses study

Briefly News previously reported that the rising cost of living around the world has people desperate to save. People were interested to know which supermarket in South Africa has the cheapest items like bread, cooking, milk and more basics.

Online users commented on a TikTok video where she was referring to a study about supermarket costs. Many people discussed the differences between Woolworths, Pick n Pay and Spar.

Some peeps were unconvinced by the study, while others confirmed that Woolworths is cheaper for them. Mzansi had a bone to pick with Spar, which many consumers said was hiking up its prices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News