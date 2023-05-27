South Africans have sparked a heated debate while comparing Kay Yarms and Ms XO's YouTube vlogs

Some peeps claimed Ms XO has better content than Kay Yarms, and they listed reasons why they claimed so

However, other Twitter users argued that peeps only said so because Kay Yarms seemingly defended her boyfriend Flacko's cheating scandal

Kay Yarms and Miss XO are currently trending on Twitter as many people are weighing in about who Mzansi's best vlogger between them is.

Kay Yarms loses fans to Ms XO after her man Flacko allegedly cheated. Image: @kay.yarms and @miss_xo6

Source: Instagram

Twitter user @_BobieK sparked the debate when she tweeted a controversial question. The tweep asked Mzansi who among Mzansi's YouTubers is the best vlogger, and peeps went wild in the quote tweets section naming their faves.

Kay Yarms and Miss XO compared

As Kay Yarms' name was already trending for the wrong reasons after seemingly defending her man Flacko's cheating rumours, peeps dethroned her.

According to @Tumiekomane, Kay Yarms had previously won the debate when Mzansi had a similar discussion in the past few weeks. Tumie tweeted:

"A few weeks ago, everyone said Kay Yarms now because she pissed yall off, it's miss XO. Please, man."

Mzansi changed their tune and stated why they were crowning Miss XO as the best Mzansi vlogger.

@__nol_andile said:

"Great camera quality does not mean that she's the best vlogger in SA! Miss XO is the best South African vlogger right now."

@pamelabriidget shared:

"Kay Yarms' fans are mad that Miss XO is mentioned as the biggest vlogger."

@Akhona_PQ posted:

"Miss XO's personality is up there. No one comes close."

@CallHimSK replied:

"We are mad at Kay Yarms right now, so Miss Xo can take her spot as the best vlogger."

@_BobieK commented:

"The only right answer to that question is Miss XO."

@LouisaMoswane also said:

"Kay has numbers, but if we’re being honest, she’s no longer consistent. When it comes to Miss Xo, she’s very consistent; she’ll probably clock 200k subies soon."

Kay Yarms's boyfriend Flacko's "cheating" saga

According to a previous Briefly News report, Kay Yarms went viral after people worried about her health status. This was after her man Flacko was named in the list of gents who slept with an HIV-positive woman without using protection.

ZAlebs reported that Kay Yarms addressed the controversy in her latest YouTube vlog. She claimed she was in an on-and-off relationship with Flacko, and he probably hooked up with the woman when they weren't together.

Kay Yarms also shared her HIV test results. She put the rumours that Flacko "infected" her with the disease to rest.

Mzansi claims Bonang Matheba isn’t as Influential as Mihlali Ndamase and Kay Yarms, Queen B’s fans defend her

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba caught strays after Twitter users sparked a social media debate.

Tweep wanted to know who the biggest influencer in South Africa was, and some people were adamant that it was not Bonang.

