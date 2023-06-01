One TikTok wildlife professional made content with one of the wild animals that he takes care of

The man is a big lion's caretaker, and he made a viral video showing how close he is to the lion

People were in awe as they watched how close the man is able to get to the King of The Jungle without fear

Online users were in awe of one man who is completely comfortable being close to a lion. The man showed he is more than happy to make a video with his furry friend.

A man hugged his best friend, who happens to be a lion. Image: TikTok/@shandorlarenty

Source: TikTok

This TikTok amassed a lot of attention as people like to see man and animals interact. The video got over a quarter of a million likes on the socials.

Lion as man's best friend has people cackling

@shandorlarenty posted a video with the lion he refers to as his bestie. Watch the video below to see a man and the lion cuddling. Watch the video below:

People are always interested to see how animals react to people. This guy's bond with his lion is amazing, as he has been close to the lion for a decade. People gushed over their friendship.

Dot remarked:

"Now you're just showing off. I want a Lion."

lii99.9 said:

"I'm so jealous lol I wish to give him big kiss."

Annie joked:

"I want this over a Pitt bull."

Bia Oak gushed:

"George, you are sooooo beautiful "

Ifyousayso1111 commented:

"Meanwhile I’m getting chased by geese."

Lion leaps onto ride with tourists, big cat's behaviour amazes peeps

Briefly News reported that the internet was amazed by a video of a lion that acted more like a pet cat. The video got thousands of likes as people couldn't believe how close a group of tourists got to a lioness.

The people sitting in the car with the lion also had reactions that surprised netizens. This video had many people thinking that all types of cats are the same and want some love and cuddles.

Many people commented that the video was scary but looked amazing at the same time. Wildlife interactions with people usually look scary, but this one had people commenting that the experience with the Lions looked wholesome.

