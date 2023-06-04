One braider flexed that she can braid any length of hair, including the shortest hair possible

People were hacked as they watched her get to work on a person who had a fade that was starting to grow out

Online users were impressed, and many were raving about how she was able to install the braid with ease

A braider impressed the internet after she worked on hair that was barely a centimetre long. The lady with nimble fingers braided the shortest hair possible without a problem.

A braider in Nigeria showed people she can braid even the shortest hair. Image: @veeimaobong

Source: TikTok

Peeps were in awe after seeing what the lady did with her bare hands. Netizens piled on the jokes about her impressive braiding.

Hair stylist shows off impressive grip in TiTok

A hair braider @veeimaobong posted a video of how she added extensions to the tiniest bit of hair. Watch her braid someone with some of the shortest hair:

TikTok user applaud braider's talent

Online user love to see braiders do the most. People complimented the woman while other had endless jokes. Read what some people had to say about the woman's bizarre ability:

user25776458745 commented:

"You plaited her childhood memories."

She_is_Eser wrote:

"You picked a person imagination "

Queen2K joked:

"The next time my cousin say she can’t grip a clients hair I’m sending her this."

Jade7150 exclaimed:

"Lawd! She could braid my thoughts!! "

Ava added:

"That’s not no grip game that’s magic "

queenofsp8des applauded:

"Grip game is snatched honey."

Source: Briefly News