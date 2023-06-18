A woman wearing her thirties went to a soulmate all-girls school, Letsibogo High School to give a motivational talk

The lady served as a good example for the young girls about how avoiding pregnancy can help someone's life

The video of the woman bragging about all her achievements, excluding kids, made her go TikTok viral

Letsibogo Girls High School in Soweto hosted a 37-year-old who had an important message. The lady was addressing teenage girls about pregnancy.

A TikTok video of a woman who is childless at 37 had people loving how she spoke to teen girls in Soweto. Image: @refiloemotseinew

Source: TikTok

The video of her speech received over 30,000 likes and over 800 000 views. Online users had a lot to say after hearing the woman in her late thirties bragging about her life achievements.

Soweto girls' school tackles teenage pregnancy with motivational speaker

@refiloemotseinew posted a video of a talk she had with young girls about not becoming a teenage pregnancy statistic. The 37-year-old bragged to students that she has no child but that she has a car, a house, a career, and that she looks amazing. Watch the video of the student's reaction below:

South Africans discuss 37 year old's life choices

Many people love to see high school kids learning. And the video by The Woman preaching against teenage pregnancy sparked some interesting discussion in the comments. Read what people had to say

lolo said:

"She's only talking to teenagers because teenage pregnancy is a problem in this country."

hloni added:

"Baby mama's don't be mad at her, it was just a motivation to this youth."

Valencia Mc'Dip commented:

"As a mom this is a good motivation to these young ones..they must look forward to cars and houses not giving boys babies."

Africa wrote:

"A good message for young black girls, especially in this country."

Pretty Acey SiThuhu understood her message:

"She isn't saying that they should reach 38 years without kids, but because teenage pregnancy is a huge problem in SA this is good motivation."

