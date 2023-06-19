Two adorable infants caught on camera having a convo tugged at Tiktokkers’ hearts

The bundles of joy seem to be having a ball in the video, and South Africans are entertaining themselves by guessing the content of their conversation

Some users even believe that they are long-lost friends from past lives

Two adorable infants in a TikTok video having a conversation in baby-speak captured the heart of social media users. Image: @user7360135831994

Source: TikTok

Infants and toddlers have their own language, and this was made quite evident in a video of two infants chatting away in mysterious baby language.

The TikTok video, posted by apphialina, shows the two munchkins with their mothers at a public health facility.

2 Infants exchange cute words

While it is not clear whether they are at a hospital or a clinic, what is clear is they’re having the time of their lives in baby-speak.

The in-video caption reads:

“I wonder what they are saying!”

In the video, the baby on the right initiates the conversation and makes cooing sounds to the baby on the left.

The receiving party looks at the initiator and smiles at whatever is being said.

The baby in a pink hat also seems to be mouthing something in baby lingo, which is pleasing to the blue-hatted baby.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi tries to figure out convo content

TikTokkers were in stitches, trying to come up with possible words to recreate the conversation between the two of them.

Some believe that they are exchanging juicy gossip. Others jokingly shared that they may be sharing memories of when they were unborn.

Sthabile87 pointed out that they are reminding each other of the true purpose of their visit to the facility. She said:

“The baby is reminding the other one not to fall asleep as they’re gonna get an injection.”

Zandilemandlovunz believed that they were sharing pre-birth memories. She commented:

“They are reminding each other of when they were in the womb.”

Owenkosi remarked that their intelligent communication is pretty clear to each other. She chipped in:

“They understand each other.”

At the same time, Doc opined that infants invent their own lingo:

“These little people come up with their own language that we don’t understand.”

Some even believed that they may have been former acquaintances in a life that once was.

Tshidi was one of the users that laughingly made this observation. She added:

“They are asking, ‘How is the family you got this time? Because mine is better than the last one.' ”

Kaybee007 shared that one seemed disappointed to be where he was. He said:

“The other one said, ‘I thought I was born in America until I heard the nurse say umuhle lomntwana.’ ”

