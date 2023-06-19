A Mzansi man posted a TikTok video of his remarkable creation, and it got a warm reception from people

The talented guy built a bionic arm with metal wires and demonstrated how it works in the footage

South Africans were impressed with the invention, and many believed he should be recognised for his brilliant mind

One inventor wowed social media users with his bionic arm. He used his hand to send the commands to the artificial one attached to him.

South African man innovator turns wire metals into robotic prosthetic

The brainy gent operated the metal arm in a TikTok video uploaded on his page. He said he wants to aid disabled people with his talent one day.

"I can help disabled people. With God-given talent, everything is possible."

SA TikTokkers were amazed by how well the artificial arm responded to his instructions. Many advised him to patent his work in the comments section.

TikTok video of man's artificial arm goes viral

The clip, which was posted on June 18 gathered a staggering 1.3 million views and over 143 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people applaud the young man on his invention

@thobile692 said:

"Please copyright your work people are cruel outside and great job.❤️"

@xrays505 shared:

"If I was rich I was going to invest in you I see potential.✌️"

@falakhegumede added:

"This needs proper funding."

@primrose8091 commented:

"Bro skipped the sensory part and just did the circuit way. Wow, this is genius."

@lethaboramsy posted:

"This is absolutely amazing. Keep it up man.❤️"

@mshengu3030 stated:

"Protect your craft."

@kalel764 asked:

"That is incredible, awesome, and amazing.❤️But how do you plan to help disabled people with it?"

@memecoinsluv posted:

"I was waiting for the middle figure. "

