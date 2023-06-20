Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga never fail to warm hearts with their inspirational love

Sphe made the sweetest post in honour of her awesome hub Itu as he turned another year older

Mzansi fans took a moment to wish Itu while commenting on the couple's infectious bond

Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga are couple goals! Reading the sweet post, Sphe made in honour of her man on his birthday had fans gushing.

It is hard to be in the public eye and maintain a healthy and strong relationship, but these two have it down.

Sphelele Makhunga celebrates Itumeleng Khune's birthday in sweet post

Taking to Instagram with a few pictures of her King, Sphe took a moment to thank God for blessing her with the most incredible husband.

There is no denying that Sphe is truly grateful for Itu, and it shows tenfold in this heartwarming post. Read the beautiful words below:

“Heavenly Father, I thank you for blessing me with an amazing, handsome, caring hubby bear/ daddy to my little bears, and I pray that you bless my hubby with a day filled with joy and laughter on this special day and forever. May he feel your love and grace all around him, and Please bless him with the desires of his heart, and may he always know how deeply he is loved. Amen.”

Mzansi fans take a moment to wish Itu while their heart melted

Sphe and Itu are one of the best Mzansi celeb couples. Fans have loved watching them grow together and never get sick of their inspiring romance.

Read some of the comments:

loowah_m said:

“Happy birthday to usbari @itukhune32 uthando lwenu is everything ”

noxx_zondi shared:

“Love the Prayer @laaylaymak . ❤️May you continue to nurture your home with it. Happy birthday boet @itukhune32.”

miracle_girl_charisma said:

“Ooh. Happy birthday to @itukhune32 may God bless you, Itu❤️ Enjoy your day with your lovely family ”

Soccer Player Itu Khune and wifey Sphelele smash it in the gym, fans love their couple goal moments

Itumeleng Khune and wifey Sphelele Makhunga never fail to serve couple goals. This time it was a couples' gym session where they showed Mzansi that partners who go to the gym together thrive.

Some couples struggle to spend a few moments together and don't know how couples like Itu and Sphe do everything together – it is inspiring.

Taking to Instagram, Itu dropped a fire picture showing him and his gorgeous wifey working on their fitness in the gym. These two are inspirations to all, even the singletons.

