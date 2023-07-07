Onset Music Group, a remarkable a capella singing ensemble, shared their cover version of Nana Thula on TikTok

The video is going viral with 2.6 million views as peeps marvel at the kids' talent

South Africans are impressed by the Onset Music Group's fire TikTok cover and are begging them to release more

Onset Music Group sings their cover version of 'Nana Thula' on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the ever-evolving South African music scene, an a capella singing group called Onset Music Group has garnered widespread acclaim for its impressive talents and captivating performances.

Acapella group kills Nana Thula cover song

Their recent cover of the hit song Nana Thula by DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Njelic went viral with 2.6 million views. It has left South Africans in awe as they skillfully added their unique touch to the famous track.

In the TikTok video, the Onset Music Group took on the challenge of performing their cover version of Nana Thula and showcased their immense talent and creativity.

Their version of the cover breathed new life into the track when they added their signature harmonies and vocal arrangements and seamless transitions between solos and powerful group performances.

The group's cover of Nana Thula left South Africans impressed and eager for more.

Onset Music Group has established itself as a rising force on TikTok, impressing audiences with the original extraordinary cover version.

South African were touched by the performance of the group

Onset Music Group's Nana Thula cover resonated deeply with South Africans, who were captivated by their unique interpretation of the beloved track.

Netizens took to the comment section to compliment the young gentlemen on their beautiful voices.

@msimsi_dlaminy ssid:

”The one with dreadlocks sounds like Mlindo the Vocalist."

@-Miss _Audiey♡ predicts:

“The next upcoming The Joy, I'm telling y'all.”

@Matshediso commented :

“The one leading the song, haaa weh mah!”

@Vendula Alomoge added:

“The harmonies...!”

@<black goddess> said :

“You made me cry. You have beautiful voices, you guys."

@mitchiesire complimented:

”The voices, yoooh! The leader's voice is excellent, especially gospel.”

@Jael said:

“He has so much passion from the veins on the neck.”

@Ally explains:

“Oh my gosh, I'm literally crying. You all are so amazing, broo what?!”

@LeleMakgaka commented:

“Beautiful. You gents just helped soothe my crying baby.”

@@tshego2010 added:

”Wow, such spontaneous voices need to be known internationally.”

