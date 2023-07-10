A TikTok video demonstrating "unbreakable" drinking glasses has gone viral with 1.1 million views

One man asked TikTok users if the drinking glasses were really indestructible or if it was a scam

The video sparked a debate amongst Mzansi people about the quality and reliability of the glasses

A TikTok of drinking glasses went viral. Image: @zandervibe

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video showcasing supposedly "unbreakable" drinking glasses has taken the internet by storm.

Strong drinking glasses cause a buzz on TikTok

In the video posted by @zandervibe, a seller confidently demonstrates the durability of the glasses by continuously hitting one against a trolley without any sign of damage.

However, the impressive display ignited a heated debate among Mzansi netizens regarding the authenticity and quality of the seemingly indestructible glasses.

Video of drinking glasses clocks 1 million views

The TikTok video gained a staggering 1.1 million views and more than 31 000 likes.

Netizens flooded the comment section with their own experiences with similar products. One person shared their encounter with a seller who scammed them with the same claims.

His review served as a cautionary tale, fueling doubts about the reliability of the glasses in question.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi rates the durability of unbreakable glasses

@mo_le_king said:

"Only 1 is unbreakable the rest will show you flames. He won't agree to demonstrate with any other."

@thizman shared:

"I bought them in 2019, once you wash them the magic is over. I tried to do the same demonstration in front of my inlaws."

@mokgara22 posted:

"I bought 12 of them in five months all of them were broken."

@september_rvsh wrote:

"There is a reason he didn't directly throw it down like in normal cases in the house it would."

@nolan_786 commented:

"Yeah but if I bump it gently in my kitchen, it will shatter."

@waronamakole_ mentioned:

"It’s those glasses our grannies have on their room dividers."

@sizweajaksmhlanga added:

"I was once scammed like this. Don't ever buy those glasses."

@hannesteffens posted:

"Had them, if it falls at a certain angle it shatters."

