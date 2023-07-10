A video of a slideshow of images of a young white schoolboy pictured among several black friends has gone viral

The post shared by Kalvin Murray addressed negative comments from people who accused him of acting black

The video has gained over four million views on TikTok as well as many positive comments from netizens

A young white South African man responded to unpleasant comments from people who have issues with who he chooses to socialise with and why.

A young man addressed speculations that he acts black. Image: @kalvinmurray/TikTok

Young white man says he doesn't act black, it is who he is

Kalvin Murray took to TikTok to share a post where he answered why he enjoys hanging out with his black friends and doesn't 'act black' as some people seem to assume.

The now-viral post with 4M views, features several photos of Kalvin pictured with his friends from when he was young up until now. In the images, he is evidently the only white guy in group settings at school and on the soccer field.

In a caption, Kalvin wrote:

"People have always asked me why do I act black. I don’t act, it's who I am. I don’t see colour in humans I see them for who they are. I choose to be different ever since I was young.

"People assume that I am just doing it to fit in but that’s assumptions, not facts. I don’t want to copy anyone because in fact I just wanna be me."

Whether positive or negative, race will always be a topic in South Africa. Racism in South Africa is a long and complex history. It can be traced back to the earliest interactions between African, Asian, and European peoples along the coast of Southern Africa. This discrimination has existed throughout several centuries, dating back to the Dutch colonisation of Southern Africa in 1652.

Nonetheless, it's great to see young men like Kalvin breaking stigmas attached to our history and choosing to lead their lives in a positive manner that fosters unity across racial barriers.

South African netizens respond to the viral video

Many netizens were intrigued by the post which has garnered many views and likes. Judging by the comments, a lot of people enjoyed the content and commended the young man for standing up for himself.

ra.tii commented:

"Ayeye mfana ka ."

Tik Toker responded:

"We all bleed the same colour at the end of the day."

DD said:

"Aye, bro you are black in my eyes, and you look like a great kid ."

Shabbareplied:

"Bro pulled out the evidence. Real G‍."

Mapssss commented:

"I think you ended racism."

mami said:

"I love this."

