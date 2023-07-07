One guy on TikTok made a video that would help people who want to keep their location a secret

In the clip, the man explained that people can use a phone feature if they want to hide where they are from their partners.

Many people found it interesting, and the video reached viral status.

One man shared a cool feature on some phones. The guy is an iPhone user, and he told people how they can always have quiet phone calls.

A TikTok video shows an iPhone feature that a man says will help conceal being in a noisy place. Image: Getty Images/TikTok/ iphonedripp

Source: TikTok

Many people were blown away by his hack, and his video received over 13,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people discussing the phone hack.

South African man makes a tutorial on how to always hide location while on a phone call

An iPhone user who makes TikTok videos @iphonedripp assured people that he can make it sound like he's in a quiet place even when he's not.

In a video, the man demonstrated how to switch on the voice isolation feature on the iPhone. Watch the video below:

South Africans have varying reactions to the man's phone hack

People love to see hilarious videos. This guy got lots of attention, and some people thanked him for the hack.

Surprise said:

"I'll try this weekend when I go out."

Anie wrote:

"It would be so hard to talk back in normal volume when you are in a noisy place, noise= raise voice."

monicamogane589 added:

"Thank you, I just tried it and it worked."

dudumathe48 admitted:

"Thank you. Just tried it.."

Kelly Arnold applauded:

"Leadership."

Kate Ntombela joked:

"Imagine screaming telling her you can’t hear her while she hears no background noise."

