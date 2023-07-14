People got trapped by a spelling error and missed out on the most adorable little man dancing

TikTok user @leratomaloka96 shared a video of a boy dancing with confidence in the classroom

A grammatical error on the back wall had people worried about the level of education

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Little kids dancing with confidence is just the cutest thing! This little guy has some impressive moves, but unfortunately, they were clouded by a spelling error on the wall in the classroom where he was dancing.

A man shared a video of a boy dancing with confidence in the classroom, but people couldn't see past the spelling error. Image: TikTok / @leratomaloka96

Source: TikTok

There are some pet peeves that people just cannot let go of, and grammatical errors are a big one for a lot of people.

Little boy busts impressive dance moves in TikTok video

TikTok user @leratomaloka96 shared a video showing a sweet young boy serving some fire dance moves in the classroom. He is just too precious!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

However, if you look on the back wall, one of the shape labels says "silinder" instead of the word cylinder, and the poor boy's dance moves were lost as a result. Take a look:

Mzansi people can't let the spelling error go

While some still hyped the boy's impressive dance moves, most people were too busy stressing over the fact that these children are being taught the incorrect spelling of cylinder.

Read some of the comments:

Lady V pointed out:

“People take a good look at the words displayed at the back, that silinder word is not make sure”

cricket supporters laughed:

“I don't know where we are going with this generation ”

Yoctosecond_karman was shook:

“Haibo!! Silinder? ”

Daylans2020 asked:

“does he know his alphabet ”

user5785475362788 clapped:

“Yes, boy”

Video of schoolboy slaying dance battle fills people of Mzansi with pride: "Our beautiful country"

In related news, Briefly News reported that a young boy danced at a school event and had the crowd going wild. The moment was captured on camera, and the people of South Africa love the young man's confidence and vibe. He's is a whole entire mood!

Dance is an unspoken language that runs rich in the veins of the people of Mzansi. Seeing a young white boy jiving filled hearts with pride.

TikTok user @waldouysza shared the clip of the boy dancing at a school sports match. The proudly Mzansi moment proved that skin colour does not matter; we are all Africans at heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News