A photo depicting an incorrectly spelled road sign has gained a lot of traction and reactions on social media

The sign which reads “SHCOOL" instead of “SCHOOL” was painted by municipal workers in Hanover Park, Cape Town

Although the error was amended timeously, many South Africans said it was unacceptable and blamed it on SA’s low basic education pass rate

South Africans were left feeling shocked and embarrassed after a school road sign was misspelled in Hanover Park, Cape Town.

An image that has been circulating online shows the work “SHCOOL" painted in large capital letters before a stop sign, instead of correctly reading “SCHOOL”.

Although reports indicate that city workers fixed the error on the same day, many peeps are unimpressed by the poor level of spelling of the person responsible.

According to News24, ward 48 councillor Zahid Badroodien said the error was an honest mistake that could have been made by anyone.

"The mistake in Blomvlei Road was quickly picked up on the same day by people on the ground and they corrected it immediately," Badroodien was quoted saying.

When the news broke online, many netizens were quick to share their thoughts on the matter, with many peeps expressing that it was unacceptable for such an error to have occurred in the first place. Others poked jabs at SA’s low basic education pass rate.

Sheri Botha said:

“Well when the pass rate is dropped to 30%, what do you expect!!! .”

Elaine Breach responded:

“Good grief. A true reflection of how bad this country actually is. What an embarrassment!”

Debbie Steenkamp wrote:

“There is no room for simple human mistakes on road signs. It totally can be avoided. Obviously, not one team member doing the road markings can read or the mistake would have been rectified.”

Luvo Mugabe Jnr Ndlumbini commented:

“Knowing how they speak and pronounce English words in Hanover. This is not incorrect, they spelled it exactly how they pronounce it.”

Siphethuxolo Nyabaza replied:

“It shows that people don't care about their job. Painting it wrong could have been a mistake but to even go and plug it next to the road and walk away from it simply means they don't care what they do to not even check it before they put it if it's wrong. They need to be punished for this.”

