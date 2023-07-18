One woman has captured the attention of health-conscious individuals with her innovative approach to cooking delicious and wholesome low-carb meals

Through a captivating TikTok video, she shares her passion for a healthy lifestyle and introduces viewers to gem squash and mince

Her recipe highlights the innovation and flavours that can be achieved while adhering to a low-carb lifestyle

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

One woman is making waves in South Africa by promoting a low-carb lifestyle and sharing her flavorful mince and gem squash recipe. Source: @kwakhanya_h

Source: TikTok

In today's health-conscious world, finding delicious and nutritious meals that align with specific dietary needs can be challenging. However, one woman is making waves in South Africa by promoting a low-carb lifestyle and sharing her flavourful recipes.

A recipe for low-carb for winter

One creation causing a stir in South Africa is the mouthwatering combination of mince and gem squash. A woman has captured attention with her video demonstration of this delicious and nutritious dish, further fueling interest in South African low-carb cuisine.

One woman, @kwakhanya_h, has taken it upon herself to showcase the flavours and versatility of low-carb meals by sharing her innovative recipes through social media. Her recent video featuring mince and gem squash has captured the attention of food enthusiasts across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Check out the video below:

Many loved the recipe shared and even suggested alternatives that could be used if one doesn't enjoy eating gem squash.

Phomello ratladi suggested:

"I love this idea but I don't like the taste of squash, I think I'll try it with the butternut."

Taxo Scarpies replied:

"My favourite meal. Try with butternut if you haven’t already. Best combo."

Anele | Lotus Pes said:

"I’m trying to gain and I’m going to do this to snack on or add extra carbs on the plate. It looks good."

Thandeka Mlangeni commented:

"I absolutely love this meal! One of my faves."

Tshego added:

"I will try this later on, I am also losing weight for the 100th time."

The benefits of low-carb lifestyle eating

Following a low-carb lifestyle offers numerous benefits for overall health and well-being. By reducing the consumption of processed carbohydrates and sugar, individuals may experience weight loss, improved insulin sensitivity, stabilised blood sugar levels, increased energy and reduced inflammation.

Additionally, low-carb meals often include a higher intake of fibre-rich vegetables, which promote digestive health and provide essential vitamins and minerals.

Woman shares her experience of cooking for students

In other news, Briefly News reported on a woman's hustle cooking for university students.

In the TikTok video, she shares how she felt after her first day of hustling. She explains her experience and how she has to go the extra mile to make a living. Mzansi flooded her comment section and commended her hustle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News