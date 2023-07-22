An establishment where teenagers died, Enyobeni Tavern continues to face the consequences before the law

A South African magistrate's court recently made an order to get rid of a part of the alcohol establishment

Many people were touched by the tragedy that happened at Enyobeni, but the owner has told the media his business will suffer

EAST LONDON- Enyobeni Tavern was in the headlines after an accident happened that claimed lives. Briefly News reported that 21 young people who were underage died while partying.

Enyobeni tavern, where 21 teens died, got a demotion order from the East London Magistrates Court. Image: ATU Images/ Andy Hepburn - PA Images

Source: Getty Images

The owners of the drinking hall were taken to court and had their liquor licences revoked. A court recently made a decision to ensure that the accident, dubbed the Enyobeni tragedy, is less likely to happen again in the same place.

Enyobeni Tavern receives harsh court order after tragedy

The owners of Enyobeni Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu received a court order that obligates them to get rid of the business's top floor. But the court's judgement comes after the Buffalo City Metro got a demolition order from the Magistrate's Court in East London on 19 July 2023, according to News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Why did court order part of Enjoyebeni to be demolished?

The order was granted on the basis that the top floor of the tavern was illegally built. News24 reported that the decision was based on The National Building Regulations and Building Standards Act 103 of 1977, which dictates that businesses should only be built in areas that were zoned for business development.

Enyobeni tavern owner convinced demolition order is not justifiable

Speaking to News24, one of the owners, Vuyokazi Ndevu, said they would not obey the court order. According to the publication, the co-owner claimed it was a politically motivated order and that it should not have been served in court when their address was available.

"Apologies for what?": Defiant Enyobeni owners say they didn't kill the children

Briefly News previously reported that the couple who own the Enyobeni tavern, where 21 young people tragically died in June, have refused to apologise for the disaster.

Siyakhangela Ndevu and his wife Vuyokazi said they would not apologise outside the courtroom after the couple appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court.

According to News24, the couple claimed they had nothing to apologise for because they had no hand in the deaths of the children. Vuyokazi insisted that the couple didn't owe anyone an apology.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News