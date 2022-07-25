The suspects who allegedly robbed the 21 young victims of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy will appear in court

They face charges of theft, possession of suspected stolen property and defeating the ends of justice

Items such as shoes, weaves and clothes were stolen from the victims, and the suspects are aged between 16 and 21

EAST LONDON - Four suspects who allegedly stripped the Enyobeni tavern victims of their belongings while they lay dead are expected to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 25 July. The suspects were arrested last week and are aged between 16 and 21 years old.

Four suspects were arrested for allegedly robbing victims of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Last month, 21 teenagers died in the tavern, and the suspects were arrested during investigations. Items such as shoes, weaves, clothes and a watch were recovered, according to SABC News.

The suspects face charges of theft, possession of suspected stolen property and defeating the ends of justice.

Allegedly none of the victims had cellphones with them. Sources close to the case told News24 that the missing cellphones negatively affected the police investigations.

In addition, authorities were allegedly hampered by the lack of information about the victims’ final moments. An investigating team is still searching for more suspects in connection with the thefts.

The theft has left social media users highly disturbed:

@RonaMurdoch said:

“Can South Africans possibly stoop any lower?”

@zipreeper wrote:

“A compassionate lot, South Africans, robbing the dead.”

@SnoopyBez commented:

“And it’s kids man, kids doing this to kids. We need an intervention stat re the moral fibre of our country.”

@hills007 added:

“Flippin disgusting. Some in society have degenerated to such low levels they are not worthy of being called human. That’s pure evil at work.”

Eyobeni tavern: Blood results rule out alcohol and carbon monoxide as cause of death of 21 teens

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Eastern Cape government and the Minister of Police Bheki Cele held a media briefing on Tuesday, 19 July, to inform the nation about the cause of death of the 21 teenagers who died under suspicious circumstances.

The young people aged between 13 and 17 were found at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park in East London in the early hours of Sunday morning, 26 June.

