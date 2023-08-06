A Gauteng woman shared how she purchased a lot of convenient items at PEP for under R1100

The gorgeous young dame was happy to show followers her haul, which included nifty kitchen items and a beautiful rug to boot

Netizens were thankful for her and praised her for her PEP Home-hopping skills

This beauty spent under R1100 for beautiful home items like glasses and dispensers. Image: @sooorofhiwa

Source: TikTok

A Venda beauty's shopping haul from PEP for homeware has South Africans wanting to improve their home's interior design.

The beautiful woman spent R1080 buying various items from her home at PEP Home and hurriedly shared her haul with her followers.

Woman spends R1100 on shopping haul at PEP Home in Gauteng

@sooorofhiwa shared her post on TikTok, where it collected 182K views. In the video, the Gauteng resident shows how she bought various items and homeware from PEP Home for R1080. These items include knives, chopping boards, wine glasses, a shoe rack, a toilet scrub, hand wash dispensers and a rug. She also explained in the post that she visits different PEP Homes in Gauteng until she finds what she wants.

PEP Home has trended recently for South Africans spending less money on improving their home's interior design. Watch the video here:

Netizens want to know which PEP she bought her stuff

South Africans quizzed her on where she got her items. They also complimented her on how stunning she looked in the dress she wore in the video.

Anita Ntloko asked:

“Girl, how are you finding these at PEP because, wow, the PEP stores I’ve entered are disappointing.”

Sinawo Bukani said:

“You always find the best stuff.”

Slindile_Majola remarked:

“My hubby put me in PEP Home rehab until further notice.”

Eyonce_J wanted to know:

“Which PEP? The closest PEP to me doesn’t have those glasses.”

Thembi Baloyi Moloko added:

“I’m here for the dress.”

Source: Briefly News