An Ekurhuleni photo booth used for official documents has been trolled

Netizens also shared how they took pictures in very questionable photo booths outside of parking lots or in vans

One netizen remarked that she had hers taken on the roadside with a makeshift background held behind her by another person

A photo booth from Benoni was so small people shared similar stories. Image: @lukahsworld

Mzansi has trolled the country's ID picture-taking stalls after a Benoni-based booth went viral for being small and compact.

The nation's residents shared similar stories of the type of structures they took pictures for their official documents.

Benoni's photo booth was trolled on TikTok

@lukahsworld posted the video, and the funny video trended, reaching over 770K views in less than a week.

In the video, young girls outside the Benoni Department of Home Affairs are waiting to have their pictures for their IDs taken. The video then cuts to show the inside of the booth, which is a small mkhukhu in which barely three people can fit. Inside is a young man smiling as the booth operator takes a picture of him.

According to AutoTrader, taking pictures for official identification documents like IDs and driver's licenses at internet cafés with cameras or photo shops is always recommended.

If you want to take your picture, follow the guidelines to ensure the image is usable. Once the image is taken, you have to print the image at a photo shop or on your own if you have a printer. Watch the video here:

South Africans share similar stories of ID booths

Netizens who commented remarked that they had taken ID photos in similar structures.

Taco Baby Man said:

"I got my passport photo taken in a blacked-out taxi."

Chanel commented:

"In Pietermaritzburg, mine was taken on the pavement with someone holding a whiteboard behind my head."

Fanatic remarked:

"I took mine near a tuck shop."

Berta also chipped in.

"Dude, I did mine in the parking area."

Leewazi pointed out:

"Once in Bellville, my learner's photo was taken in a minivan."

