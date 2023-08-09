These young men filled South African hearts with pride as their story of kindness was shared online

Hillcrest Primary School told the story of two learners who showed one another kindness, and it is precious

People flocked to the comment section to commend the boys on their sweet hearts, and prayed they never chnage

Two primary school boys have gone viral after they showed one another selfless kindness. Seeing young kids pure hearts shining bright brought tears of pride to many people's eyes.

Hillcrest Primary School told the story of two learners who showed one another kindness, and it is precious.

Source: Getty Images

We live in a world where kindness isn’t always given. Seeing posts like this remind us that kindness still exists and that it needs to be taught to future generations.

Two primary school boys go viral for being kind

Hillcrest Primary School shared a picture of two young boys holding boxes of lunch. The caption explains that the one boy forgot money from the cake sale so the other boy helped him out.

The boy then repaid his friend by buying him a delicious lunch, and the school was overcome with pride seeing this precious interaction.

“Yesterday Camden had forgotten money for the cake sale, so Nkazimulo gave him R10 to spend. Today Camden treated Nkazi to chicken strips and chips... can't life just be this lovely ”

South African people clap for the sterling young men

This post had hearts bursting! Seeing the innocents of children reminded many people of the power of kindness. This is what we need to see more of.

Read some of the sweet comments below:

Nqoh Zama Ndlovu clapped:

“This is beautiful this is exactly the life our children should live. Love with no boundaries ❤️ absolutely amazing! ”

Shobana Bernard shared:

“So heartwarming. Well-rounded boys.”

Nkazimulo Ndlovu loved it:

“Sharing is caring ❤️❤️ such a lovely gesture.”

"Life is beautiful ❤️"

“Life is beautiful ❤️”

Mzansi in awe as fearless boy walks into 1st-day of school like a boss, TikTok of his bravery gets 2.5m views

In related news, Briefly News reported that a little boy went viral on TikTok after strolling into preschool. The tiny tot got millions of views as he bravely entered his new school.

Many people were amazed by how fearless the little kid was. People praised the little boy for being so bold.

A TikTok shows a little kid making an entrance like a boss. In the viral video, peeps saw how the little boy showed zero doubt when he went to school for the first time.

