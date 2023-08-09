A beautiful woman who was washing a jaguar blew the internet in a video that clocked in almost 90 million views

The woman gently stroked the jaguar and splashed water over its beautiful body as it relaxed and enjoyed the experience

Netizens had mixed reactions and wondered if it was safe to wash the wild beast like that

A woman's video of her washing a jaguar has netizens debating about the safety of the act. Image: @emilyyackee

Source: TikTok

A viral video in which a beautiful woman is washing a jaguar has elicited mixed reactions from netizens.

TikTokkers were split between believing that the jaguar was comfortable and that the jaguar and the woman didn't establish a trusting relationship.

A woman bathes jaguar in viral TikTok video

@emilyyackee posted the video, and it went so viral that it collected a stunning 85,6 million views.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

People were just fascinated by how the woman had the nerves of steel to wash a jaguar, one of the deadliest beasts in the jungle.

In the video, the woman seems comfortable around this ferocious beast as it slips gently into a water-filled bathtub. The woman strokes it and splashes water all over its spotted coat. The beast seems to be enjoying the bath and is not making sudden moves. The woman also enjoys the bath but appears to be cautiously performing the task.

According to National Geographic, jaguars are the third largest cats after tigers and lions. The jaguar is an excellent swimmer known to be a territorial animal.

Watch the video here:

TikTokkers shared conflicting comments about the woman and jaguar

Netizens shared their views on the video, which gave them mixed feelings.

Charlie commented:

"I know the jaguar is wondering, 'How come is the food washing me?'"

Cheyenne said:

"My toxic trait is I would trust that jaguar with my life before any human."

Candygram remarked:

"Jaguar has a vibe. I wouldn't be comfortable."

Stephanie added:

"I love how calm and relaxed the jaguar is. Happy kitty!"

Your mom exclaimed:

"The jaguar wouldn't let her touch him like that if he didn't trust her or at least accept her."

Kimmyd600 pointed out:

"What an awesome job you have. That sweet baby face! Just wanna smooch it and boop the nose!"

Man with a lion on lap goes viral on TikTok

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man trended after a lion sat on his lap.

The man had the massive beast lying on him, and they were both comfortable.

However, netizens were not convinced that having a lion interacting so closely with a human being was safe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News