A video on TikTok shows one woman and her mother dancing to amapiano, and they were a viral hit together

The video got lots of views as many people were fascinated to see the close bond between mother and child

Other people were more focused on how the lady's mother was very attractive during their perfomance

One lady looked like she was very close to her mother as they danced together. A video of the two dancing went viral.

A TikTok video of a woman dancing with her mom to a trendy amapiano sound went viral. Image: @gray.prov

Source: TikTok

Many people were fascinated to see how close the two were. The clip of the mother and daughter received thousands of likes.

Mother and daughter dance together

@gray.prov posted a video of having fun with her mother while drinking booze. The video of the lady taking a swig out of her cider before joining in on the amapiano dance was a hit. Watch the video below:

South Africans amazed by mother and daughter

Online users were delighted to see good relations between a mother and her child. People also gushed over how gorgeous the mom was. Read what people had to say:

The Baad Maan said:

"The day I see you without a beverage in your hand I’m leaving TikTok."

Kenehiloe said:

"Definitely got it from your mama."

user9436114894315 commented:

"She's absolutely gorgeous."

Smile girl wrote:

"You guys look like twins."

zinzii gushed:

"You are your father’s daughter."

Precious_khoza remarked:

"Pretty and very young mom."

Family moments win South African hearts

Many people are always delighted over happy families. Another mum and daughter went viral after showing people that they get along.

Source: Briefly News