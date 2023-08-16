A video floating on TikTok advertising ridiculously cheap container houses got tongues wagging

The shipping containers usually built for holding cargo were altered to look like beautiful modern homes

Many people who viewed the clip advertising the sale, got scam vibes and said the deal was too good to be true

A TikTok video showing incredibly inexpensive container houses has taken the internet by storm.

Cheap container house gets Mzansi talking

It says in the clip the unique homes are priced at R20 000. The jaw-dropping affordability of these houses has left many people in awe. It led to heated discussions, as some viewers questioned the legitimacy of the deals presented in the video.

TikTok video of container home goes viral

The video posted by @mercenariesinvestments has undoubtedly stirred up a frenzy. It also serves as a reminder that due diligence is crucial when exploring housing options, especially when the prices seem too good to be true.

The clip advertising the budget-friendly houses garnered 377 000 views and over 12 000 likes.

Netizens stunned by budget-friendly houses

@marcel_rossouw stated:

"Sounds like a great scam."

@vuyongewubaby mentioned:

"Umkhukhu that went to private school.❤️"

@codi_the_creator wrote:

"You need land, you need more money to set up and you need power and water."

@francoispelser93 posted:

"The container itself is more than R20k so where on earth can it start at R20k."

@shehnazahmad added:

"You need land to place this container, need water plus electricity."

@dj_heiney1 posted:

"It's too good to be true."

@findalancer said:

"A bare container itself before any conversion costs around R20 000 already. Something is indeed fishy."

South African lady flexes her 1-room container home valued at R150k, Mzansi responds with differing views

In a related article, Briefly News reported that after showing off her unique and unconventional home, a woman left many South Africans impressed.

A video posted on TikTok shows photos of a container that has been converted into a living space. The unfurnished space comprises a neat one-room with a separate toilet/bathroom area.

