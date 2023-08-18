A viral TikTok sensation features a woman showcasing incredible Amapiano dance skills, captivating South Africa

@anc_pretoria shares the video, rapidly circulating on social media, showcasing the talented dancer's Amapiano groove

Thousands of views and likes pour in within days, with users praising the dancer's skill and expressing admiration

In a recent TikTok sensation, a video featuring a woman showcasing her incredible Amapiano dance skills has taken South Africa by storm.

A TikTok account shares the video, rapidly circulating on social media, showcasing the talented dancer's Amapiano groove: Image: TikTok / @anc_pretoria

Source: TikTok

The Amapiano dance genre has been a cultural phenomenon in South Africa, known for its energetic and unique dance routines. The genre has taken Mzanis global!

Woman grooves to Amaoiano in viral TikTok video

TikTok user @anc_pretoria shared the video, which has been rapidly circulating on social media platforms, featuring the talented dancer grooving to a popular Amapiano. Sis shook what her momma gave her!

Take a look at the confident babe doing her thing:

TikTok users hype the amapiano grooving babe

In just a matter of days, the video has got thousands of views and likes, with users across various platforms praising the dancer's skill and expressing their admirationGet 'em, babes!

Read some comments below:

@DanceQueen101:

“Wow, her moves are on fire! ”

@MusicLover23:

“This is why I love Amapiano – it's all about the groove! ”

@RhythmRider:

“I'm taking notes for my next dance-off! ”

@AmapianoAddict:

“She's giving us all a masterclass in Amapiano vibes! ”

@SocialDanceCrew:

“Let's gather the crew and try to nail these moves! Who's in? ”

