A life science tutor has gone viral for her unique approach to teaching, which involves dancing on top of a desk and reciting lessons

The tutor's pupils were impressed and amused by her teaching style, while some netizens questioned her approach

The tutor's teaching style is a creative way to make life science lessons more engaging and memorable for students

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Teaching life science can be difficult, but it can also be very rewarding.

A life science tutor who makes it a point to have fun and interactive lessons has gone viral on social media.

A tutor's life science lesson had SA convinced she's a baddie. Image: @lwethu.u/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows tutor dancing on desk while teaching class

A video of her dancing on top of a desk and reciting a life science lesson on accommodation was posted on TikTok by one of her pupils, @lwethu.u.

The tutor is seen encouraging the pupils to sing along with her as she performs on the desk enthusiastically as though she were in the club.

"POV: Your life science tutor is a baddie," the video was captioned.

According to Caduceus International Publishing, the subject matter of life science can be complex and abstract, making it difficult for students to understand. There is also a lot of information to cover, and it can be difficult to keep students engaged. However, this tutor seems to have these challenges covered as she makes educational and engaging lessons for the youngsters.

SA netizens impressed and amused by the vibey lesson

While some netizens were impressed by the woman's unique approach to teaching the pupils, others were amused by it as they questioned what was being said and how well pupils would be able to memorise it.

Nollie commented:

"Kazi bathini Jehova."

leyonce.ww commented:

"The exam room will humble you, you will remember the screaming at the end."

sammy replied:

"Guys, I need her, especially life sciences bandla ."

user6191270777495 wrote:

"Bathini???."

Leendo said:

"Sihle is a baddie now."

Busisiwe Tlemeza wrote:

"I will probably remember the rhythm and not the lyrics yuuu sana ."

tiktokee said:

"I feel like the kids from this school owe us a life science mark reveal next year, Jan

thegirlyou'd die4 responded:

"Y'all better get distinctions, phela hawu."

Video shows how Mzansi teacher wears torn socks to make learners feel included despite their hardships

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi teacher took to social media to share how her learners inspired her after noticing a number of them wearing torn socks to school.

A video posted on TikTok by @lerato_lerata shows her and her learners twiddling their toes and feet before the camera as they show their torn socks.

According to the post, @lerato_lerata was moved to also wear torn stockings to make all the learners feel included and not feel embarrassed about their challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News