A content creator from Cape Town is plugging mums with Christmas pyjamas from Cotton On, which are perfect for the festive season.

Zeenah Rahim is known for her. videos plugging Mzansi parents with the latest deals for their kiddies

Mothers throughout the country flocked to the comment section to ask a number of questions on how they can get their hands on the cute pjs

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A mother from Cape Town flexed in a video of finding 50% off pjs for children from Cotton On. Images:@motherplugger

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town woman is already preparing for the festive season and is plugging parents with her great finds in a TikTok video.

Cotton On festive pjs

Zeenah Rahim has brought the holiday spirit to life with her TikTok video. She found deals while shopping at Cotton On Christmas-themed pyjamas for kids. These cosy PJs, adorned with festive designs like Santa Claus and snowflakes, are stealing the hearts of Mzansi moms.

Rahim, a parent blogger, shared the video on her TikTok page showcasing the collection and what offers ad styles it has. The prices of the items have also been discounted to half of their original price.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi Moms rave over Cotton On

The mother was happy when she found Cotton On items at low prices for her kids. She saved money while getting great items for her kids. The content creator has been praised for her cute plug, with many parents throughout Mzansi intrigued by the deals at the retailer.

Mothers flocked to the comment section for more answers:

@ShireenDaniels asked:

"Please plug us. Where is this place?

@Jada said:

"Awww man, I wonder if we can order if we cant make it there."

@C R Y S T A L joked:

"Lol I’m so mad at you for not displaying prices."

@Katy Compton suggested:

"Must be access park?"

@Shaz said:

"These are so cute, definetly going there."

Mzansi compares Cotton On mugs prices

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about Cotton On, which caused a huge buzz when people noticed that they were selling enamel mugs at a high price.

Mzansi peep's feathers were ruffled as the cups looked like the type that is common in South African households.

The price point left peeps questioning what makes their mugs unique.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News