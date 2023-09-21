A woman on TikTok filmed a video of strawberries being sold for an exorbitant price at a Checker supermarket in the Western Cape, which went viral

The video was a hit as a Checkers in Overberg was selling fruit that was packaged in a strange way

Online users flooded the comments of the TikTok post, and many commented with hilarious takes on the fruit

A Western Cape Checkers' packaging for some fruit left people confused. The supermarket in Overberg was selling strawberries at a steep price that went viral.

A TikTok Video shows a woman who found strawberries in water being sold for R44 and many were confused. Image

Source: TikTok

The video of the Checkers' fruit received over 18,000 likes. There were also hundreds of comments, as many joked about the price point.

Strawberries at Checkers got TikTok viral

. @i.blame_leo posted a video of sliced strawberries submerged in water and packaged in a plastic cup. The fruit was being sold for R44.95 by the Checkers in Overberg.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by Checkers' strawberry product

People commented on the video, saying that the water in the strawberries must be miraculous to justify the price. Many commented, confused by the product.

Rudzi was grossed out:

"That’s a strawberry and bacteria bath."

Lulu said:

"Before I even saw the caption I was like floating strawberries?"

user497625796954323 commented:

"Nah it's either an experiment or someone left it there as a joke."

clairoifyouseethisiloveyou was amused:

"Bbathong strawbel?"

sunshine.in.my.world added:

"Looks like tap water."

epimeno reasoned:

"Sometimes we aren't the target market, the fact that it’s being sold means someone is buying it."

Strange products fascinate TikTok viewers

Supermarkets' price points always amuse many on various items. One man went viral after finding an R5 meal at Shoprite.

Cotton On sells metal mugs at over R150, SA upset at cups you can find at home

Briefly News previously reported that Cotton On is one of the most popular retail stores in South Africa, but is getting negative attention. The shop is being criticised for selling supposedly overpriced mugs.

Most peeps were infuriated as they thought the cups looked exactly like steel cups. Others did not hop on the hate train as they argued that the mugs had different functions.

Radio 94.7 reported that Twitter users were up in arms after radio presenter Anele Mdoda brought their attention to Cotton On selling pricey mugs. The mugs, going for R199, received backlash as they compared it to similar-looking ones for R10.

