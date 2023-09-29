A man from Joburg stunned netizens when he mixed different forms of booze into the food he was cooking

The gent's TikTok video shows him downing Corona and Jack Daniel's in his pot

Netizens had mixed feelings about the concoction, with some saying that it works while others having serious misgivings

A Johannesburg chef had South Africans scratching their heads after he poured different booze into his cooking pot.

The fellow used whiskey and beer while preparing a meal, and people were not sure his cooking skills were top-notch. Others, though, were fascinated by his technique.

Joburg chef prepares meal with alcohol in TikTok video

@nhlanhlankosi7886 posted his interesting video on his account. In the clip, the man pours the beer into the pot, and his friend follows suit, pouring a few tots of Jack Daniel's whiskey.

There are a lot of different ways to cook food, and pouring alcohol into the pot is not a new thing. However, some questioned why he had to mix beer and whiskey in the same pot. Watch the video here:

South Africans share views on cooking video

Netizens weighed in on the video and the man's technique.

Lwandletheview wrote:

“Too many chefs spoil a pot.”

101 added:

“Those who know how to cook will tell you: you can’t mix whiskey and beer in food simultaneously.”

BuhleWaseGoli said:

“Whiskey and beer in the same pot is a no.”

Nhlanhalnkosi7886 replied:

“Art of food, bro. Have you tasted it before?”

Vera Masego came to his defence.

“Whiskey and beer tenderize the meat, and the sauce will be amazing. I’ve tried it before.”

Lindisibiya91 has also tried it.

“On Sunday, I cooked lamb curry with just half a can of someone’s Heineken.”

Dancing Lady exclaimed:

“Red and white wine for cooking. Y’all are making bombs.”

Thalanasiwaphiwe pointed out:

“I don’t let my husband cook while drinking. For some reason, he thinks it’s cool to pour alcohol in any food.”

William Shisper Ramo gave advice.

“I like the whole idea, gents, don’t get me wrong. Next time rather, use beer only and not whiskey.”

