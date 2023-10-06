Woman Attempts Bhebha Challenge in TikTok Video, Bacardi Moves Leave SA Divided
- A woman tried to hop onto a popular dance trend that includes Bacardi moves, and it was an interesting sight
- The stunning creator used a viral sound that has been all over TikTok, as people did the most to the catchy beat
- Mzansi netizens left a myriad of comments after seeing one woman's attempt at the Bhebha dance challenge
A TikTokker was a viral hit after trying to dance to a viral Barcadi song. The lady's dance moves got divided responses.
The video of the woman's dance attempt clocked over 12,000 likes. There were over a hundred comments from people who were not shy to give their honest thoughts on her moves.
Woman does Bhebha dance challenge attempt
The Bhebha dance challenge continues to dribble some creators, including @claudiajoy15. The TikTooker posted a video of her trying to nail the Barcadi dance challenge.
Watch the video below:
SA rates women's Barcadi dance moves
Online users enjoyed watching the woman, and many did not hold back when reviewing her Barcadi moves. Some admitted that she danced better than they ever could, while others thought she made a valiant effort.
Lwandle said:
"For a minute l heard the song wrong but she can dance."
Endyrmak wrote:
"You go girl A+++ for the effort."
Inganathi added:
"Ate and left no crumbs."
333 felt competitive:
"I don’t have an excuse anymore time to start practicing."
Lusa said:
"A for effort."
Barcadi takes TikTok by storm
The Bhebha challenge has been a wild dance craze on social media. One lady went viral when she nailed the routine.
Briefly News previously reported that a madala joined two Mzansi babes in Ireland who were doing the Bhebha challenge. Not to be outdone or left out of the fun, the old man showed off his moves and the South African ladies were thoroughly entertained.
@starnaa_ma.ana posted the entertaining video on her TikTok account. The two ladies are about to do the Bhebha dance challenge in the clip when the older man joins them. He was not going to move, so they danced, and he danced with them. The young woman's caption was equally hilarious.
Netizens were entertained by the madala, who also joined the Bhebha Challenge and were touched by him.
