A black woman went to do her hair at a Chinese salon and the stylist's work got mixed reviews on TikTok

The client was allegedly charged R1,900 for the flat braids that didn't turn out looking neat and tight

The TikTok video showing the stylist plaiting the relaxed hair got more than 3.4 million views in four days

A woman got her braided at a Chinese beauty salon. Image: @hairmagazines

Source: TikTok

A black lady went into a charming Chinese hair salon for a new 'do, and the stylist's handiwork ended up sparking a debate on TikTok.

Hairy salon visit goes viral

Rumour has it that the client paid a whopping R1,900 for some flat braids that failed to achieve that perfectly neat and tidy look she wanted.

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the video showing the stylist's attempt at plaiting the client's relaxed hair.

The clip posted by @hairmagazines garnered an impressive 3.4 million views in just four days.

Netzens reviews Chinese hairstylist's work

People on the platform showered the Chinese stylist with praise for her brave effort to master African hair, with some even giving her an 'A' for effort.

However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows on TikTok. Many peeps were quick to point out that the hairstyle's quality simply didn't match up to the hefty price tag.

Watch the video below:

Hairstyle outcome amuses TikTok users

The end result had more than a few viewers rolling on the floor with laughter in the comments section.

Check out a few comments below:

@n40m1x__2 said:

"Even the way she grabbed the hair I knew it wouldn't end well."

@bryy2528 commented:

"It actually turned out better than I was expecting A for effort."

@angelleiann27 stated:

"My lace front would go right on top.‍♀️"

@amzybabyxo mentioned:

"You let her finish? I'm standing up after the first one!"

@khadijahatimy wrote:

"My ribs omg I laughed so hard. "

@delsking noted:

"I would pay $2 for this, because ain’t no way."

@mmerc945 shared:

"Here I would just keep short hair and visit barbers."

@mariebb56 added:

"She really tried.❤️"

Source: Briefly News