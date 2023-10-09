A woman recently took to social media to share pictures of a room she built at the back of her parents' house

The photos depict her achievement and hard work in creating her own haven as she tries to gain independence

Many social media users praised her dedication and craftsmanship and celebrated her personal growth and resourcefulness

A woman from KwaZulu-Natal shared photos of the home she built outside her parent' house. Images: @BEnzie Hope Gidela

Source: Facebook

A woman from KwaZulu-Natal has shared photos of a new room she recently built at the back of her parents' house.

Woman flexes decor photos

BEnzie Hope Gidela shared photos on the Facebook group called Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. She expressed her desire for independence in her post. She mentioned that she longs to have her own yard in the future and asked for prayers and support.

The photos depict the new space she has crafted, which shows her interior decorating skills and hard work. Her story resonates with many who understand the importance of personal growth and the journey towards independence.

Look at the photos below:

A woman shared photos of the lounge. Images:BEnzie Hope Gidela

Source: Facebook

A woman shared photos of the kitchen she built at her parents’ house. Images: BEnzie Hope Gidela

Source: Facebook

Mzansi applauds interior design

The post has garnered positive reactions and encouragement from friends and well-wishers who are rooting for her success in achieving this dream. Social media users wanted to know where she got most of her furniture from, while others praised her impeccable skills when it came to her interior decorating skills.

People flooded the comment section with well wishes and advice:

@Petronella Manamela said:

"This is beautiful. I like your cupboard."

Phokuhle Sithole commented:

"Plug with your cupboard... I so love it."

@Sharon Mamoswa Ncube asked:

"I love the cupboard."

@Regina Moloi praised:

"Love this picture."

@Baleseng Thage Sennelo shared:

"Beautiful taste you have."

@Saz said:

"You dedication and decorating skills is beautiful."

Source: Briefly News