A TikTokker shared a video, of a compact washing machine she purchased for just R1 506

The mini washing machine is easy to handle and can fit even in small spaces, making it a convenient option for people who live in apartments or don't have access to a washing line

Many netizens showed interest in the mini washing machine, with some commenting that it would be helpful for washing newborn baby clothes

Mzansi TikTokker @bunei_ken plugged social media users on a small and convenient washing machine she purchased for just R1 506.

A woman shared how a mini washing machine can be ideal for newborn mothers and people living in small spaces.

Woman shows new way to conveniently do small laundry

In a video, she showed the newly bought washing machine and how it works by placing a few clothing items inside and powering it on.

In the post, she also shared that it helps save water and is ideal for washing newborn baby clothes.

"It is also good if you stay in town and have no washing line. So you don't have to take your underwear to the laundromat. If you want to buy one for personal use or to resell, please follow the l link in my bio and select FREE Shipping and Sourcing to join the sourcing group ," the woman wrote in the post's caption.

According to Cashify, small washing machines are easy to handle and can easily fit even in compact places, taking up very little space.

The mini washing machine can help you wash small clothes, and you no longer need to wash by hand, making the clothes cleaner and giving the baby the greatest care, Amazon states.

Netizens show interest in mini washing machine

Many netizens showed an interest in the small washing machine as they expressed wanting one for themselves.

_LTK wrote:

"This would be nice for your newborn baby clothes especially after birth. It would really help instead of hand washing, just sterilise and keep clean."

amahlezungutoks said:

I’m just afraid that I’ll abuse it ."

MasediThubakgale commented:

"I need this for my newborn ."

Laser-it Studio Umhlanga replied:

"Nice small machine for apartments."

#IBRAHIMTRAORE ✊ replied:

"My issue ke guarantee ."

amandandlovu807 said:

"It's expensive. I can get a big second-hand with that money."

Nelly_Mamkeli wrote:

"I don’t need this, but it’s so cute I want it ."

