A teacher in Johannesburg awarded her students for doing well on their tests, and she went viral for her generosity

Professional teachers often show people that they pay special attention to their students who do extremely well

The TikTok video of the professional organising marked scripts from students had netizens raving about her

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A video of a teacher went viral when she spoilt her students. The South African educator based in Johannesburg made sure that her students would feel appreciated after working hard.

A TikTok video shows a South African educator giving her students money passing well. Image: unheard_of

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the teacher after marking tests had thousands of likes from online users. Many TikTok users commented on the teacher's dedication to her students.

Teacher gives students money for good marks

A professional teacher who makes TikTok content, @unheard__of, posted a video of the money her students would get after doing well.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

The educator at a Johannesburg school rewarded students who got over 90% with R50, and others got R20 and R10.

Watch the clip:

South Africans chuffed by teacher

Many people were delighted to see the teacher do the most to acknowledge hard work. Online users are pleased, but the teacher encourages her student's efforts.

ms_quekings said:

"Kanti nihola malini."

Oratilee.m commented:

"If my teachers did this in high school, I’d be a millionaire."

user2739309833513 wrote:

"My son once received R200 for natural science. It motivated him so much he got a distinction for it in matric."

bathandwangcepe argued:

"Please use chocolate next time, Ma'am....money it's way too dangerous to use ..one day, you will thank me."

Bongumusa Qwabe disagreed:

"This got me in my feels. My matric teacher would bring the most difficult problems and tell us that whoever gets it gets cash. That was my lunch money."

Lauren added:

"This is so touching, may God bless this teacher more and more."

Hardworking teachers impress SA

In a separate story by Briefly News, a different teacher rewarded her students with money for marks. Online users could not get over the generous teacher.

"Siyabonga ma'am": Dedicated teacher's breakfast programme helps pupils thrive

Briefly News previously reported it is often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and one South African teacher is ensuring her pupils get all their needed nutrients before starting their school day.

TikTokker and teacher @lerato_lerata posted a video showing how she brings milk, sugar and cereal for her learners to eat in the morning.

The footage shows the children lining up with bowls to get their helping of breakfast.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News