A man has impressed netizens with his clever space-saving solution: a secret bed compartment built into the wall of his small bedroom

The video shows the man releasing the double bed from the compartment, unlocking a smaller cupboard to retrieve the blanket and pillows and making his bed.

While the secret bed was praised by many, some netizens joked about how difficult it would be to access after a few drinks

A KZN man impressed Mzansi with his innovative secret bed. Image: @elqinisondlovu

One strategic man took to social media to show off a secret compartment into which he folds his bed, making the most of his small bedroom's space.

Clip shows man releasing bed from cupboard

A TikTok video shared by @elqinisondlovu shows him approaching the cupboard compartment built onto the side of the wall as he connects two legs of the bed before unlocking it and releasing a double bed.

The man goes on to unlock a smaller cupboard of the compartment, takes out a blanket as well as pillows from the top shelf and places them on the bed.

Watch the video below to see the cool secret bed feature:

Netizens poke fun at secret bed

While the secret bed impressed several netizens, many people couldn't help but joke about how intricate the process to access the bed was and said it would pose a challenge for them if they were intoxicated.

MaMzilikazi20 replied:

"Mnikazi walombhede kfuze kube akaphuzi ngoba, wow."

phumie zingelwayo said:

"Yooooo wamuhle umsebenz wakho bo ♥️♥️"

bunju_ said:

"I’m thought uzokhipha utshwala."

Lwastairo wrote:

"Bafo uyaphuza nje wena? Njengob uqale usebenzele uklala."

Cebo Zondii replied:

"Inswempu lempahlainkinga mase ngibudlilengingakhohlwa ukufaka imlenze ngiwuphule‍."

user158888793866 commented:

"Wow ngaze ngawuthanda ubhede shemu."

