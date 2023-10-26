Egg-free baking recipes are becoming increasingly popular due to dietary restrictions and the avian flu pandemic

Egg-free baking is a great way to enjoy your favourite treats, even during egg shortages in South Africa

A local baker from Durban spoke to Briefly News about some of the challenges she's faced as a bakery owner during the egg crisis

Try these five TikTok videos of egg-free baking recipes for delicious and delectable cakes and treat

Five viral videos show how you can bake scrumptious goods without eggs. Image: Jamie Grill and nata_vkusidey

Source: Getty Images

Egg-free baking recipes are becoming increasingly popular.

According to the Cake Inn, this is due to several factors, including the rise of allergies and dietary restrictions, the growing interest in vegan and plant-based diets and, more recently, the avian flu that has hit Mzansi.

The avian flu pandemic has had a direct impact on businesses and households across South Africa, causing egg shortages as well as fluctuating egg pricing, B-Well Foods explains.

How the egg crisis has affected local bakers

Ntando Cele of Ntando's Bakery in Durban spoke to Briefly News about some of the challenges she's faced as a bakery owner during the egg crisis.

"The impact of the avian flu has posed quite an inconvenience to my business. Eggs are a key ingredient for my cakes, so the current shortage in some stores has forced me to travel further than my local supermarket to get enough eggs to last me a week or two.

"Apart from not taking as many orders for scones, thankfully I'm still able to make and sell my confectionery cakes, which are my speciality. Looking into egg-free recipes is definitely something worth looking into for myself and any baker looking to keep afloat during this difficult season," Ntando shared.

Here are some egg-free recipes worth trying out

We take a look at five TikTok videos of egg-free recipes that have not only gone viral but can also carry you through this difficult season of egg scarcity while enjoying your favourite treats.

1. Chocolate lamingtons

A lamington is a classic Australian dessert made from squares of butter or sponge cake covered in a chocolate sauce and rolled in desiccated coconut.

This egg-free version by @theearthycook promises a tasty and moist lamington that will be a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

2. Vanilla caramel cake

If you love vanilla and caramel, get your baking utensils out now! Vanilla caramel cake is a classic combination of sweet and buttery flavours.

In this video, @babydidyoueat shows you how to bake a vanilla cake that is moist, flavourful and complimented with a caramel sauce that's rich and decadent.

3. Egg-free and dairy-free vanilla and chocolate cakes

Whether you love chocolate or vanilla cake, @babydidyoueat has got you with her fool-proof, egg-free and dairy-free vegan recipe.

These two classic cakes are some of the most popular cake flavours in the world and people of all ages have enjoyed them for generations.

4. Oat Cookies

Oat cookies are a popular and delicious snack or dessert.

@nhlaaz has put together a simple yet scrumptious egg-free recipe to make crunchy oat cookies with a baking time of just 15 minutes.

5. Custard cake

@babydidyoueat shares a video of an egg-free shortcut to get a custard cake that tastes just as good, if not better, than one with eggs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News