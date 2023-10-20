One woman in Johannesburg went shopping at Jet and showed people some cute clothing items they could get

The lady found the perfect items for summer at a Midrand location and gave people the ultimate Jet store shopping guide

TikTok users were grateful that the woman did the most to show several sundress deals in time for the summer

A TikTok creator went shopping at Jet in Midrand. Many people were fascinated after seeing the dress she found.

A TikTok video shows a woman in Johannesburg at a Midrand Jet store trying on some dresses. Image: @ugcwithunstar

Source: TikTok

The lady's vlog got over 10,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who chose their favourite look that she put on.

Fashionista finds Jet dresses

@ugcwithunstar posted a TikTok video at a Jet store. The lady was shopping in Midrand and compared what summer dresses looked like on the rack versus on her.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Watch the video:

SA loves Jet dresses

Many people commented that the woman looked amazing in the sundresses she chose. Netizens showered the TikTok creator with compliments.

Hloni L said:

"The first dress is a need, a necessity, you look beautiful in it."

MG'S DECO & CATERING commented:

"Love it, I have the second dress."

Mama-dem-gals joked:

"Beautiful they suits you."

SlenderBear added:

"The first dress is made for you sis."

MaMdlalose gushed:

"Love the 1st dress."

Zané zay complimented the creator:

"Girl you look stunning in the first dress."

TikTok user love shopping hauls

Many like seeing what others have bought as they rush to the store. One woman showed people the amazing deals she found at Ackerman's.

SA debates over Jet and Woolies shoes

Briefly News previously reported that a woman went to Jet and Woolworths to compare the prices of slip-on shoes from each outlet.

TikTok user @userindianah took to social media and posted a video of her discovery of items. The astute shopper shared her findings, showcasing the same style of slip-on shoes available at Woolworths and Jet. While the designs were strikingly similar, the price tags differed significantly, with Woolworths charging R130 more than its competitor

Netizens quickly weighed in on the discussion, expressing their opinions and experiences with both brands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News