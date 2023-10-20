A TikTok video shows an extremely muscular man who was a viral hit after netizens saw his physique

Many people were fascinated after seeing the security guard who looked more than qualified for the job

Online users could not help but make endless jokes after seeing the man's unbelievably muscular build

A man with large muscles went TikTok viral. The man was at his workplace when someone recorded a hit video.

A TikTok video shows a buff security guard showing off his muscles while talking to a woman. Image: @vee_mags

Source: TikTok

Many people are not entertained after watching the man's antics in the video. They received over 4,000 likes.

Super buff guy employed as guard

A TikTok video by @vee_mags shows a buff security guard. The man in the video poses to show off his unbelievable body.

Watch the video below:

SA speculates about man's big arm arms

Online users were amazed by the video of the muscular guy. People had hilarious comments about the guy's poses:

Tlhogi said:

"This guy helped me with direction in Sandton a month ago, and he wasn’t this big."

Simmy wrote:

"Not him flexing while talking to you."

Deez added:

"At least his legs support his top half."

Winter wondered:

"Weehhhh, there is a lot going on. What if he pops something?"

Proverb joked:

"And he was trying to charm. Little did he know that no woman can choose six packs over six cars my border."

Buff man with big arms goes viral

In a separate story, revenues reported that one man was a viral hit because of his huge arms. Netizens were amazed by how big the guy looked.

Buff man channels inner Hulk

Briefly News previously reported that prepare to have your jaw hit the floor because a recent TikTok video is causing a stir that's hard to miss. The video, featuring an incredibly buff gentleman going through an absolutely insane workout routine, has taken the internet by storm.

In a world where fitness trends come and go, this TikTok video is a powerful reminder that true strength and transformation require unwavering commitment.

In the TikTok video by @thelyonblacks, this real-life Hulk is seen lifting weights that could intimidate even the buffest guy. The workout routine he tackles is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News