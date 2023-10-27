A video of a young boy using a loaf of bread as a rugby ball has gone viral on TikTok, with many netizens amused by his playful antics

The boy is seen throwing and tossing the bread in the air as he walks home from the tuckshop, oblivious to the people waiting for him to return with their food

Netizens joked about how the boy is a future "breadwinner" and how his parents will be disappointed when they see the state of their bread

A boy played with a loaf of bread like a rugby ball. Image: @qhashie

Source: TikTok

Whether you're young or old, a fanatic or a casual supporter, the Rugby World Cup fever has taken Mzansi by storm.

TikTok video captures boy playing with bread

The footage shared on TikTok shows the boy on his way back home from the nearby tuckshop as he throws and tosses the loaf of bread in the air as a rugby player would with a ball during a game.

Rugby is often seen as a sport that brings people together.

Major League Rugby explains that there is a strong sense of community among rugby players and fans, and this is something that many people find appealing.

Netizens react with humour to boy's antics

Many netizens were entertained by the boy's playful antics and joked about how the people waiting for the bread had no idea he was busy playing games with their food.

uSphe_Xaba said:

"Lapho ulambile umthumile yena ubusy ugendana ne'Sinkwa."

halamlisa wrote:

"Yes, my boy ."

KELENNEY11 commented:

"It's not only him I also do the rugby things when I come back from the shop time I am 19❤."

Sammy Fever said:

"Future breadwinner ."

Siyazi Xhakaza wrote:

"Lesinkwa bazosidla sesikhathele abazali endlini."

oHlengiwe_K commented:

"Bazofa isisu abadli balesinkwa ."

Thothy Thokozani responded:

"Bathathe Koliti ."

Artist paints a mural of cute girl with Albany bread

Briefly News earlier reported that stunning images of a girl running in the village with a loaf of bread in hand have tugged at the hearts of Mzansi people.

The images shot by talented KZN photographer Lungisani Mjaji have gone viral across various social media platforms and garnered praise from people from all walks of life.

Briefly News earlier reported how and why Mjaji captured his playful and adorable niece carrying a loaf of Albany bread.

Source: Briefly News