A TikTok video of a churchgoer dancing and jiving joyfully during a praise and worship session went viral, with netizens amused by his energetic performance

The man, dressed in his church uniform, took the spotlight as he danced and jived to the church hymn, clearly overcome by the powerful spirit of praise

Many netizens poked fun at the man's performance with funny comments, such as "Umfundisi ukhathele ilo" (The pastor is tired)

A TikTok video of a churchgoer dancing and jiving joyfully during a praise and worship session had social media users laughing out loud.

A man danced with much energy during a church service. Image: @mntungwa_mnqandi

Source: TikTok

Carefree man jives in church

The footage shared by @mntungwa_mnqandi shows the man dressed in his church uniform as he dances in an energetic and amusing manner during the service.

There's no denying that he took the spotlight as the video focuses on him and demonstrates an astounding performance of the church hymn.

According to Desiring God, praise and worship at church can have the power to move a person. When people come together to sing, pray, and celebrate their faith, it can create a powerful emotional experience.

The music, the words, and the sense of community can all come together to create a feeling of awe, reverence, and joy.

This man was clearly overcome by the powerful spirit of praise.

Watch the video below:

Netizens respond with humour to the video

Many netizens were amused by the man's church performance and poked fun at it by responding with funny comments.

Nomps said:

"Umfundisi ukhathele ilo ."

MASODUBO commented:

"Ngisho umfundisi sewakhuza wakhathala la."

uyanda Luthando ❤❤ replied:

"uShezi every time esontweni unhappy yena there's no time la uzombona engathi unenkinga."

sthokomseleku wrote:

"Ssikho serious ngo Jehovah kodwa."

mankabinde ♥️ commented:

"The look on the priest's face ."

Buhle commented:

" Kuhlezi kulaba bezisini."

@ntobekodube wrote:

"Cabanga uzophuma kwiCloset esontwen."

Man dances while directing Johannesburg traffic in TikTok video

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Johannesburg man danced so hard at an intersection that netizens instantly recognised him and praised him for always making people smile at crossroads.

The man directing the traffic did so with flair and skill, leaving the nation to give him credit where it was due.

Source: Briefly News