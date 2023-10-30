A lady from Bloemfontein attempted the Bhebha c hallenge on TikTok and it quickly racked up 1.4 million views

While she tried her best, her dancing didn’t quite match the challenge’s fast-paced steps

Her entertaining moves brought smiles and laughter to many, proving that joy and humour can be found in the most unexpected places

A lady from Bloemfontein has gone viral for her dance moves. Images: @kemasegoaka

Source: TikTok

A woman from Bloemfontein attempted the popular Bhebha dance challenge but her dance moves had South Africans in fits of laughter.

Bhebha dance gone wrong

In her mind, TikTok user @kemasegoaka thought she had the moves, but reality told a different story. The Bhebha dance challenge has been taking social media by storm and it involves energetic dance steps that require quick footwork and coordination.

This woman enthusiastically joined the trend but hilariously struggled to keep up with the dance’s fast pace. The video showcases her determination and her good-natured attitude as she tries to groove along despite her dance moves not matching her initial confidence.

SA laughs at TikTok video

People loved the young hun and her determination to succeed in such a hard dance. South Africans on TikTok couldn’t get enough of her video and the comment section was filled with supportive and humorous messages:

@kgalaneo commented:

"I hadn't even noticed the long hair."

@Lesego said:

"You’re dancing in CAPS."

@Fey “lala” Thulare shared:

"Blink twice if you’re being forced."

@Her goofiness laughed:

"Oh you were definitely killing... something."

@Pearl said:

"Not you leaving your books for this."

@Kayleigh shared:

"Washa."

@Ayanda commented:

"The concentration."

SA gogo unimpressed by her granddaughter’s Bhebha dance challenge

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a South African gogo who had the internet in stitches as she remained unimpressed by her granddaughter’s Bhebha dance challenge.

Despite the granddaughter’s spirited moves and the beat of the music, gogo’s facial expression remained unchanged.

This hilarious moment captured in the video quickly went viral, amassing a staggering 1.4 million views on TikTok.

Source: Briefly News