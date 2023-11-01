TikTok video features a man resembling Springbok Mapimpi celebrating after the big win, and it has gone viral

The humorous caption jokes about Mapimpi's supposed lack of injury that disappeared after the win

The man'sMapimpi's dance moves garner attention but receive mixed reactions due to his resemblance to Mapimpi

In the wake of a big game win, a hilarious TikTok video surfaced featuring a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to Springbok rugby star Makazole Mapimpi.

Makazole Mapimpi fans were there to make it clear that this man does not even come close to their main guy. image: @grootman778

Source: TikTok

Mapimpi, unfortunately, left the RWC after an injury but was flown back to France to support his team in the final.

Video jokes about Mapimpi's injury

In the video posted by user @grootman778, the doppelganger celebrates in style, dancing with infectious enthusiasm. The accompanying caption humorously jests about Mapimpi's supposed unscathed state after the game, igniting both laughter and controversy across social media.

Take a look:

Mzansi fires shots at Mapimpi wanna be

Mapimpi's distinct dance moves have been an emblem of joy and celebration for many, especially following significant wins for the Springboks. However, the imitation displayed in this video sparked a bit of controversy among viewers. While some found the resemblance amusing and the man's dance moves entertaining, others expressed disdain, suggesting that trying to look like Mapimpi was in bad taste.

Read some comments:

khanya08 said:

“That’s not Mapimpi ”

Winile laughed:

“Mara South Africa is never serious about anything ”

ngweiza26 fired shots:

“Mapimpi from Shein ”

Caththegr8 dropped facts:

“If that is Mapimpi, I am Queen Elizabeth.”

Saiza laughed:

“The soft version of Mapimpi from France”

